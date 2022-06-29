Udaipur Murder: The Chronology Of Events Leading To Kanhaiya Lal's Killing

Tensions flared up in Rajasthan on Tuesday after two men beheaded a tailor, identified as 40-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur over his social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Later, the two accused posted an online video, claiming the henious crime and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, both the accused were arrested on the same day from the Surajpole area of Udaipur. Later, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

"It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing," he said on Wednesday, as quoted by ANI.

HERE's A LOOK AT THE TIMELINE OF EVENTS THAT LED TO LAL's MURDER IN UDAIPUR:

* As per the media reports, after making a remark in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Kanhaiya was arrested by the Udaipur Police. However, he was soon released on bail but he started receiving death threats from various sources.

* Later, Kanhaiya registered a complaint and urged the police to provide him protection. However, his relatives alleged that no action was taken by the police.

* He was beheaded on June 28, and a video of the same was captured by the accused which further made its way to social media. It upsurged the tension among the local shopkeepers and they shut down their shops and stopped the police from taking away the body, asking the officials to arrest the murderers. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be provided to the victim's family, along with a government job.

* The police on Tuesday night arrested both the accused who are believed to be influenced by a Pakistan-based organisation, the Dawat-i-Islami. The extremist organisation reportedly offers online courses in Islamic studies.

* Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the matter.

"MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," tweeted the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

* Following the Centre's direction, the MEA has registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," news agency PTI quoted an NIA official as saying.

* Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting with state officials on Wednesday to review the law and order situation in the state.

* Lal's body was also cremated in Udaipur on Wednesday amid tight security.