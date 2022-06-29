Udaipur Killing: NIA Takes Over Investigation, Files FIR Under UAPA; Int'l Links To Be Probed

The arrested accused, namely Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz, are both the residents of Surajpole in Udaipur. (ANI Photo)

A day after the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the case and registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the two accused along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The NIA took over the case from the Rajasthan police after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked it to take over the investigation and extensively probe whether any organisation or international links were behind the sensational killing.

"MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

"We have doubt that there can be terrorist groups behind them. The accused could be in touch with terrorists group. To ascertain all these things, a team of NIA has reached Udaipur," MHA added.

The Home ministry had rushed a probe team on Tuesday night after a preliminary probe suggested that the two accused, arrested by the Rajasthan police, were influenced by the ISIS, a banned terror group.

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post backing ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, one of the purported assailants declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well. The accused brandished blood-stained cleavers as they issued the threats.

Both of the accused -- Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammad -- were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for a thorough interrogation. Akhtari's links have been traced to Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, which has its branches in India as well.

"Prima-facie, it seems to be a terror case and needs a thorough investigation which includes sifting through their social media profiles," PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim. Internet service has been suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed. "Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.



(With Agencies Inputs)