Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 11 Accused Including 2 Pakistani Nationals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet on Thursday against 11 people for their alleged involvement in the murder of the tailor Kanhaiya Lal. He was butchered by two men in Udaipur.

The assailants circulated the video of the murder on social media to create panic and terror among the masses across the country, said the agency, as reported by News18.

According to news agency PTI, the probe agency has filed a charge sheet against 11 people, including two Pakistani nationals.

Earlier, in June, two men butchered Kanhaiya Lal while he was working on his shop. Kanhaiya Lal was a tailor, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The video went viral on various social media platforms, which sent shockwaves across the country.

Later, the two men also shared a video after recording it, wherein they can be seen admitting to killing Kanhaiya for a social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma.