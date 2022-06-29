Udaipur Killing: Kanhaiya Lal Was Receiving Death Threats But Police 'Compromised', Alleges Family

The family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday over his social media post supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, have claimed that the tailor was regularly receiving death threats, but the police did not act and helped in bringing a compromise.

Speaking to news agency IANS, his family members said that due to the death threats, Lal did not open his shop for six days. On Tuesday, he opened his shop, but got killed, they said, questioning the police for their inaction.

"Had the police acted on his complaint on time, he would have been alive today. He has been getting threats after the social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. In fact, Kanhaiya Lal feared that he would be killed," the family members said.

LAL WAS ARRESTED EARLIER BY POLICE

Lal, 40, was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on June 11 for his social media post but was released on bail later. On June 15, he registered a complaint at the Dhanmandi police station, claiming that he was receiving death threats.

In his complaint, Lal claimed that five people had also conducted a recce of his shop. He said that he had been receiving death threats constantly on WhatsApp calls.

"About 6 days ago something was posted by my son while he was playing a game on his mobile phone. I didn't know about it. After two days, two people came to my shop. They said - an objectionable post has been posted from your mobile," he said in his complaint, as reported by IANS.

"I said that I do not know how to operate a mobile. My child plays games on it. That might have happened by mistake. After this, the post was also deleted. They said don't do it again," he added.

ASI SUSPENDED FOR NEGLIGENCE

Following Lal's murder, the Rajasthan Police has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bhanwar Lal, for negligence in the case. The police, while suspending Lal, said he did not pay heed to the concern raised by the tailor regarding the death threats.

TAILOR CREMATED AMID TIGHT SECURITY

Meanwhile, Lal was cremated on Wednesday, a day after his brutal murder. The funeral, which took amidst tight security, was conducted after the officials returned Lal's body after postmortem.

WILL UNCOVER THE CONSPIRACY

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that his government uncover the "conspiracy" behind the murder of Lal. He also held a high-level meeting with top state officials and directed them that the culprits should be strictly punished.

"It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.