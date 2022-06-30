Udaipur Tailor Murder: Protest Against Kanhaiya Lal's Killing, CM Gehlot Appeals For Peace

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged people to maintain peace and assured that no criminal will be spared, a day after the brutal murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal over his support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said cases have been registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe Lal's murder.

"In the preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the accused are related to foreign organizations. Hence this incident is being investigated by the NIA. State's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group (ATS and SOG) have been directed to extend full cooperation in the investigation being conducted by NIA," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I want to assure the people of the state that no matter how big the criminal may be and of any religion or community, he will not be spared under any circumstances. We are committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state," he added.

PEOPLE HOLD RALLY IN UDAIPUR

Meanwhile, thousands of people on Thursday held a protest rally in Udaipur against Lal's gruesome murder. The rally, which was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate, was called by the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj'.

Some people were also seen carrying saffron flags and slogans in support of Hindu religion were also raised by some members.

PAKISTAN REJECTS REPORTS OF LINKS WITH MURDER

Pakistan, meanwhile, has rejected reports of links with Lal's killing. Reports had emerged that the two accused - Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed - had links Dawat-e-Islami, a Sunni Islamist organisation which is based out of Karachi.

"We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan," Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS 'Hindutva' driven Indian regime's attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad."