New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to prevent road accidents, the government has updated the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act adding an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for two-wheeler riders found breaking the rule of wearing the helmet properly. The fine will be imposed regardless of whether the rider is wearing a helmet. As per the new rule, the helmets have to be worn properly and should have BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Mark to avoid penalty. The fine will be imposed in the following circumstances:

Under what circumstances will the fine be imposed?

1. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed ff the rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle is untied.

2. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if the helmet does not have a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification/mark.

3. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed if the rider is found breaking other traffic rules such as jumping a red light even if they are wearing a helmet.

4. Besides this, a huge fine of Rs 20,000 be imposed if the rider is found overloading the vehicle. The rider will also have to pay an additional fine of Rs 2,000 per fine tonne for doing so.

How to check challan status online?

First, visit the E-Challan website -- https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/

Then select 'Check Challan Status' from the check online services option

Fill in challan number, vehicle number and driving license number (DL).

Click on 'get detail'.

The challan status will appear on your screen.

How to pay traffic challan online

Go to E-Challan website -- https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/

Fill in the asked information and click on get details

Select the challan you want to pay for

Fill in the payment-related details and click on confirm payment.

Your online challan will be paid. Take a screenshot of it for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha