Two-Time Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar Charged With Murder In Junior Wrestler's Death

A Delhi Court framed charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly & other sections including criminal conspiracy against Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. Delhi's court has also framed charges against 2 absconding accused.

Earlier, Sushil Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler. Reportedly, the wrestler hatched a conspiracy that led to a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium and allegedly the death of a former junior national wrestling champion, the Delhi Police said in its charge sheet in the murder case.

For protection against arrest, in May, Sushil Kumar approached a court in Delhi's Rohini and claimed that the probe against him was biased and that no injuries caused to the victim were attributable to him. The court, however, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying he was "prima facie the main conspirator" and that allegations against him were serious in nature.

He was on the run for nearly 3 weeks after his name was connected with the murder case. He along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area allegedly murdered the junior wrestler to "establish supremacy" among younger wrestlers, the police further said.

According to police officials, the 37-year-old champion wrestler and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Mr Dhankar later died of his injuries.



Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.