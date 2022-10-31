Two-Finger Rape Test 'Patriarchal', 'Sexist', Says Supreme Court

THE SUPREME Court on Monday prohibited 'two-finger test' of rape victims and warned that those conducting it will be held guilty of misconduct. The apex court directed the Union Health Ministry to ensure that those who have alleged sexual assault and rape are not subjected to the "so-called test".

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the test has no scientific basis and it re-victimises women. "This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault," the bench said.

"The two finger test must not be conducted. The test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped. Nothing can be further from the truth," LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.

"The probative value of a woman's testimony does not depend on her sexual history. It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active," the bench said.

The Supreme Court directed the Union and the state governments to circulate the guidelines formulated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare against the 'two-finger' test. It further asked them to hold workshop for healthworkers to educate them on how to examine survivor of sexual assault. The bench also ordered a review of medical curriculums so that the test is not prescribed.