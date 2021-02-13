Two years of Pulwama attack: February 14 marks the anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: February 14 marks the anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in 2019. The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Adil Ahmed Dar, who had joined Pakistan-based terror-group Jaish-e-Mohammed a year earlier.

The incident drew worldwide condemnation and escalated tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after India's intelligence agencies claimed that Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence had supported the militants to carry out the attack. 14 days after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike across the Line of Control in Pakistan's Balakot, destroying the training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly killing between 300-350 terrorists.

Of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack, 12 were from Uttar Pradesh, five from Rajasthan and four from Punjab. They were part of a convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2500 personnel from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway 44. The incident took place at 3:15 pm on February 14, when a car laden with explosives rammed into the bus carrying security personnel. Below is the complete list of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the attack:

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)

Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab)

Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)

Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)

Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)

Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha)

Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)

Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal)

Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)

Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)

Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)

Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)

Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)

Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)

Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka)

Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)

Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra)

Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)

Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)

Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)

Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)

Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal)

Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)

