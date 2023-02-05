Two TMC Workers Killed In 'Bomb Attack' In West Bengal's Birbhum, SP Transferred

Two workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress were killed on a motorbike in a blast after bombs were hurled at them at Birbhum in West Bengal. One of the two victims is the brother of a TMC panchayat leader. The incident has come ahead of the panchayat election. While the opposition BJP and the Congress allege that the killings were due to the TMC's infighting, the ruling TMC has pointed fingers at the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of police for the district was transferred within 24 hours of the incident. However, the local administration has claimed that the move is not related to the recent killings of TMC workers.

Newton Sheikh and his companion, Laltu Sheikh, brother of the local panchayat head, were going somewhere on a motorcycle when bombs were hurled at them on Saturday evening, police said, as reported by news agency PTI.

While one of the victims, Newton, died at night, the other, Laltu, succumbed to his injuries at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. He was shifted there from Rampurhat Hospital in the district.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased claimed that the bombs were thrown by Congress goons who were fearful of the party's growing popularity in the area ahead of this year's panchayat elections.

West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, countering the claims, said that the party has little presence in the region.

"Everyone knows that the attackers and victims both belong to the TMC," Chowdhury claimed, as quoted by news agency PTI.

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC activists are attacking themselves and getting killed in the fight to get the spoils over cut money. The situation will end only after the removal of this regime."

The state government transferred Birbhum district superintendent of police Nagendra Nath Tripathi and brought another IPS officer, Bhaskar Mukherjee, in his place. However, a senior official of the state secretariat described the mini reshuffle in IPS ranks as "purely administrative," though it was effected within a day of the killing of two TMC activists.

BJP leader Ghosh said IPS officers, "despite pledging loyalty to the ruling party", are being shunted and it is a sad commentary over the prevailing situation.

"This cosmetic step will not help in unearthing the huge number of crude bombs stockpiled by the ruling party ahead of the panchayat elections," Ghosh added as

quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)