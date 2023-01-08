Two Terrorists Behind Civilian Killings In J&K’s Rajouri Gunned Down

The official further informed that the area where the incident took place had been cordoned off and operations are in progress.(Image credit: ANI.)

TWO TERRORISTS, who were involved in the January 1 terror incident in Rajouri that killed civilians in two houses barely 50 metres apart and a subsequent suspected IED blast the next morning, have been killed, the White Knight Corps official announced on Saturday. A total of seven civilians were killed in these attacks.

"Operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far," ANI quoted a White Knight Corps official as saying.

The official further informed that the area where the incident took place had been cordoned off and operations are in progress. In two separate terror attacks which took place in the Upper Dhangri village in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in the following evening and morning incidents.

Jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force has also been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri following the incident. The residents of the Dhangri village demanded the deployment of soldiers to increase security in the area following the killing incident which happened on January 1.

Following the two terror attacks in the Rajouri district which resulted in the death of civilians, the Union Home Ministry issued an order to deploy an additional 18 companies to Jammu and Kashmir.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same locality in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning. Those who got injured in the incident were being treated in Jammu hospital.

(With agency inputs)