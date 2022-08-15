Two Terror Attacks Rock Kashmir On Independence Day; Civilian, Cop Injured

A civilian and a cop were injured in a terrorist attack that took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Both attacks were done using grenades. According to the Kashmir police, some terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir on Monday evening. In the attack, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured.

Karan was then rushed to the Srinagar Hospital for treatment and his condition there was reportedly under control and presently stable. However, Kashmir Police has cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, sometime after that, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police control room in Batamaloo locality of Srinagar, resulting in minor injuries to police personnel. Here too, the area has been cordoned off.

Also, these attacks by terrorists came a day after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta in which a police constable on Sunday. There have been a series of attacks in the last three days in Kashmir. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks yesterday.