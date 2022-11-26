Two Paramilitary Soldiers On Poll Duty Killed In Firing By Colleague In Gujarat's Porbandar

Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two others were injured in a clash among themselves.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 10:37 PM IST
 The district election officer and Porbandar collector, AM Sharma, said that these jawans belong to a CRPF battalion from Manipur. They were sent here by the Election Commission of India ahead of next month's Gujarat Assembly elections.

"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," Sharma said, adding that further investigation will be carried out by the police as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the media reports, they were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, which is about 25 kilometres from Porbandar.

The voting in the district will be held during the first phase of the election, on December 1.

(More to follow...)

