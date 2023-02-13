Two New Judges Take Oath As Supreme Court Justice; Know Who They Are

CHIEF Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, administered the oath of office to two former high court justices - Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar. The swearing in ceremony for the two judges took place in the top court at 10:30 AM. Their names were recommended for elevation by the Collegium on January 31.

With their appointment, the Supreme Court has achieved its full sanctioned strength of 34 justices, including the Chief Justice. This has happened after a gap of 9 months.

Who is Justice Rajesh Bindal?

Justice Bindal had become the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. Before that he was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, in 2006.

"Mr Justice Bindal stands at Serial No. 02 in the combined All-India-seniority of High Court Judges. He is the senior most Judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” the resolution of Collegium recommending Justice Bindal’s name had noted.

"While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that the Punjab and Haryana High Court which is one of the largest High Courts with a sanctioned strength of eighty-five judges is not adequately represented on the Bench of the Supreme Court. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is a common High Court for two States," the resolution had said.

Who is Aravind Kumar?

Appointed first as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009, Justice Aravind Kumar was made a permanent judge on December 7, 2012.

"He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat on 13 October 2021. Mr Justice Aravind Kumar stands at Sl. No.26 in the combined All-India-seniority of High Court Judges," the resolution informed.

The resolution had also noted that there is a need to ensure diversity and inclusion in the Supreme Court by ensuring "the representation of High Courts which are not represented or are inadequately represented" in the top court. Besides gender diversity and the representation of minorities, the Collegium also considered that “persons from marginalized and backward segments of society” should be recommended for elevation to the top court, the resolution said.