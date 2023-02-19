Bhiwani Killings: Two Muslim Men Charred To Death Were Taken To Haryana Police First, Claims Accused

IN A major Revelation, Rinku Saini, who was arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men, has told officials that the men while still alive were taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, informed Rajasthan police on Saturday. However, they said the claims are yet to be verified.

His claim corroborates with the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the deceased, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but police refused to take their custody as their condition was serious. Subsequently, they were taken to Loharu in the Bhiwani district, the officials informed.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

The Rajasthan Police booked five people in connection with the case and arrested one of them, Saini, Friday night.

"Saini has claimed during interrogation that Junaid and Nasir were taken to Haryana Police. The claim will be verified," Inspector General of Police of Bharatpur range Gaurav Srivastava told reporters.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was remanded in five-day police custody on Saturday. Also, Mohammad Jabir, a cousin of Junaid and Nasir, said that the two were on their way to a relative’s house in Sikri, Bharatpur, when they were allegedly stopped by the Haryana Police and members of the Bajrang Dal.

“The public there saw one vehicle of the Haryana Police and another vehicle in which the accused were travelling. The police and Bajrang Dal members stopped Junaid and Nasir’s Bolero… They tried to run away but were beaten up and put into the police car and taken to Ferozepur Jhirka. The Bajrang Dal people tried to hand over the duo to the police but the latter refused because their condition was serious. After that, Junaid and Nasir were taken to Loharu (over 160 km away, in Bhiwani district) and burnt alive," The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Haryana police said they are investigating a complaint filed in Nuh by the mother of one of the accused, Shrikant Pandit, alleging that Rajasthan police had forcibly taken away her two other sons after assaulting her family members, including her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law who lost her child after the incident.