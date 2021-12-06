Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Monday reported two more Omicron cases, with total number of infections due to new COVID-19 strain currently standing at 10 in the state. With this, nationwide, the tally of Omicron cases reached 23 on Monday.

Both the patients are reportedly asymptomatic and have been admitted to a hospital upon detection of the infection. According to initial reports, the two are recent returnees from the US and South Africa and were completely vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

The first two cases were reported in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and another in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombiwali.

Later on Sunday, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six individuals were from the same family.

In Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed.

In the National Capital, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

Many states all over India have increased the speed of vaccination. At the same time, the Centre has urged the states to increase surveillance and containment measures amid Omicron scare.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday directed Delhi airport operator DIAL to implement better crowd management strategies after visuals of passengers crowding the airport terminal went viral.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, calls to implement a nationwide strategy to provide booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine continued.

"The Centre too should take a strict position on patients coming from abroad in various states. It must be ensured rules are observed strictly at our international airports," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma