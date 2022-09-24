Two Migrant Labourers From Bihar Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir's Pulwama

TWO labourers of Bihar were shot by terrorists at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

According to the police the victims have been shifted to the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 labourers of Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

