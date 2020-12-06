The two men -- identified as Mohammed Shariq (22) and Mazz Muner Ahmed (21) -- were allegedly writing graffiti messages supporting terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban.

Mangalore | Jagran News Desk: Two men, including an engineering student, have been arrested by the police in Karnataka's Mangalore for allegedly writing pro-terror graffiti on the buildings of the city.

According to a report by The Times of India, the two men -- identified as Mohammed Shariq (22) and Mazz Muner Ahmed (21) -- were allegedly writing graffiti messages supporting terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban in Mangalore.

The report quoted Mangalore Police saying that the two men are "attention seekers" and are known to each other. While Shariq is a BCom graduate and works as a salesperson at a store owned by his father, Ahmed is a third-year engineering student, the police informed.

The police further said that the two accused hail from Thirthahalli in the Shimoga district of Karnataka and a probe is underway.

Police commissioner Vikash Kumar told The Times of India that first graffiti, which was written in Urdu words in English, was found on November 27 on a dilapidated wall under Mangaluru North Police station limits, "which they felt was noticed by anybody".

He informed that several teams lead DCP (crime and traffic) Vinay A Gaonkar and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar followed the accused over a period of time after the case was registered.

"After a couple of weeks, they close a prominent location where everyone could see their message. They planned and conspired the whole movement together. Investigations will reveal their background and if they have any links to such organisation," The Times of India quoted police commissioner Vikash Kumar as saying.

Meanwhile, security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have warned that several terror outfits like Al-Qaeda are planning to carry out attacks across the country and might try to "radicalise" Indian youths with the help of handlers from Pakistan.

Reports suggest that several top political leaders, especially from West Bengal, are on the hit list of the terrorists.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma