Two Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In J-K's Shopian; Hybrid LeT Terrorist Arrested

TWO NON-local migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade attack at them in Jammu and Kashmir’ Sophian district in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said the attacker has been arrested hours after he threw the grenade. This came days after Kashmiri Pandit was killed in a targeted attack in the same district.

According to police, two labourers were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The attacker was identified as a proscribed outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, terrorist Imran Bashir Ganie, who hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” Additional Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Calling the whole incident "unfortunate", former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said these issues should be taken seriously so that no one can carry out such incidents further.

“Killing of non-local labourers Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar is unfortunate and wrong. I also feel that these are also done on the basis of statements given by leaders sitting in Kashmir. They should stop giving such statements and advocating for Pakistan. Security forces reinstated peace in Kashmir once again through hard work. But with such incidents, efforts will be disrupted. These issues should be taken seriously so that nobody carries out such incidents. Search op should be done and such people should be found,” Gupta as per the news agency ANI said.

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists shot dead Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian. The official said that he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The series of targeted attacks triggered protests in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area was cordoned off. Search in progress," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.