Two Kids, Kidnapped From Rajasthan, Found Dead In Delhi Jungle; 3 Arrested

DAYS after three minor siblings went missing from Rajashthan’s Bhiwadi, the Crime Branch team of Bhiwadi along with Delhi Police in a joint operation have recovered two bodies from the forest area behind Delhi’s Qutub Minar Metro Station, the police said on Tuesday.

Earlier on October 15, a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bhiwadi phase-III police station in Rajasthan on a complaint that three children have gone missing from the area. The children were identified as Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiwa (6) had gone missing.

According to Rajasthan police who picked up suspects have confessed to the murder of 3 brothers and dumping their bodies in the forest area in Qutub Minar Metro station. The police said, the third child has been found alive on October 16, and he is at a children's home in Lajpat Nagar.

"During the investigation, the Rajasthan Police's Crime Branch nabbed three accused, who had also demanded a ransom from the victims' families. In an enquiry, the accused confessed to having killed the children and dumping the bodies in a jungle behind Qutub Minar metro station," a police official as quoted by IANS said,

Later, a team of Crime Branch team of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan along with Delhi Police, visited the spot and conducted a search operation. On the direction of the accused, the bodies of Aman and Vipin were recovered.

However, a boy aged about 5 to 6 years old was found near Ahinsa Sthal picket in the city on October 16 morning, couldn't disclose anything about himself except his and his father's name, the police said.

According to police, the accused had killed the victims by slitting their throats. However, the details of the crime will be clear only after the post-mortem report is out, the police added. Police in its investigation further revealed that the accused hailed from Bihar and lived near the victims' family in Bhiwadi, Alwar.