Two Karnataka School Associations Accuse State Govt Of Corruption, Write Letter To PM Modi

Amid the corruption charges levelled by the contractors against the Karnataka government, private schools in the state have also raised the issue. Two private schools associations -- Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) and Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged huge corruption in the Karnataka education department seeking his intervention.

RUPSA, in its letter to PM Modi, has claimed that it has been paying lakhs of rupees as bribes at several stages for renewal of recognition and other formalities, whereas, the KAMS have, in its letter, said that the organisation has also raised issues like corruption faced by private schools in the past also.

RUPSA has even said that it is ready to give proof of corruption by the government authorities. Citing PM Modi's speech on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in which he expressed his intention to eradicate corruption from society, RUPSA said, "We sincerely request you to start your endeavour from our state... Remove such ministers and officials to cleanse the system". Rupsa's letter dated August 26, 2022, has listed out various points at which a bribe is sought.

RUPSA in its letter alleged that to receive a NOC to start central board schools affiliated to CBSE and ISCE, a bribe of Rs 15 lakh has to be paid at various levels. RUPSA letter further alleged that they have to give up around 30 to 40 per cent of RTE reimbursements, which the schools are eligible, in order to get the amount.

"The education department itself has in an affidavit in the high court said that school recognition should be renewed only once in 10 years. But they demand renewal of recognition (RR) every two years. For every RR, the bribe is in lakhs. This system is in place from 2020," Lokesh T, president, Rupsa, Karnataka, said in the letter.

RUPSA even called out the Karnataka education minister in its letter and said, "For the past two years, due to the irresponsible behavior and greediness of our education minister, private unaided schools are facing unbearable problems". "Because of this, thousands of private schools, especially in educationally backward districts like Bidar, are left with no option but closure," the letter added.

Highlighting another loophole for corruption, the association also flagged the new method formulated by the department in which a three-men committee inspects the schools. "We have documents about officials asking various schools for money. We will file a case against them in the Lokayukta. First, we will wait to see whether the Prime Minister will respond," Lokesh said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, KAMS in its letter to PM Modi flagged the problems faced by budget private schools. "The BEO-DDPI office is a den of corruption. The ministry of education in Karnataka has literally failed in controlling corruption within their department," the KAMS letter reads.

"The education ministry is impatient to listen and understand the actual pathetic situation of the whole system and resolve the issues. Two different BJP ministers literally caused lots of damage to budget schools rather than those schools that are commercialising education by allowing more and more investors to set up, directly costing more fees per child for parents," the letter added.