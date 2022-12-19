'Two Judges Can't Decide On This Issue': BJP MP Sushil Modi On Same S*x Marriage

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi on Monday in parliament, expressed objection on the same- s*x marriage and said that "two judges can't sit and decide" on such social issues.

During the zero hour of parliament, he asserted that there should be a debate in Parliament and society about this, alleging that some liberals are following the West blindly.

"Same-s*x marriage will cause havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country...two judges cannot take a decision on this social issue," said Sushil Modi.

"Parliament and society must debate it," he added.

The law ministry has opposed same-s*x marriages in the past and said courts should stay away from the law-making process that falls under parliament's purview.

The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and has sought the Centre's response to it.

This came after the Top court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition filed by a same-s*x couple seeking legal recognition of their marriage in India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Nupur Kumar, said, "The present petition has been filed praying that this court may be pleased to issue a declaration to the effect that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community have the same right to marriage as their heterosexual counterparts and a denial, therefore, is violative of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of Part III of the Constitution of India, and upheld in various judgements of the Supreme Court including Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India..and NALSA v. Union of India."

Earlier in 2018, in a historic verdict, the apex court decriminalised homosexuality by scrapping a colonial-era ban on

gay s*x.

However, despite of the law, members of India's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community complain about a lack of acceptance and discrimination against gay people in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies)