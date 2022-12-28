Two International Travellers Test Covid Positive At Mumbai Airport, Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

Two international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Mumbai International airport during random sampling, the Maharashtra Health department said on Wednesday. Both the samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out the variant of coronavirus behind the infection.

Amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases across the globe, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports have been conducting the screening of international passengers since December 24. "All passengers are being thermally scanned and 2 per cent of random samples are being sent for Covid test. All positive samples are being referred for whole genome sequencing (WGS)," an official statement from Maharashtra Health Department read.

On December 27, an online mock drill of all secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities were held in the state. The mock drill was conducted on Centre's instructions in order to review the preparedness of hospitals.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 36 new Covid cases and one death. "The case fatality rate in the state was at 1.82 per cent. Also, 36 patients were discharged today on recovery from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries, so far, to 79,88,008. The recovery rate in the state was at 98.17 per cent and, as of today, there are 164 active cases in the state," said a health bulletin issued by the state Health department.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Health department said two passengers from Dubai tested positive for Covid-19 at Chennai airport.

"Two passengers who arrived from Dubai tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of them hailed from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory," the state Health department said.