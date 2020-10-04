Two personnel of the Indian Navy were killed after their glider crashed near a bridge in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two personnel of the Indian Navy were killed after their glider crashed near a bridge in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday. Lieutenant Rajiv Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar were on a training schedule when their glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base INS Garuda, reported news agency ANI.

The naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from the INS Garuda. It crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base at around 7 am, a defence spokseperson said.

"One officer, Lt Rajeev Jha, and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were rescued from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were declared brought dead", the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha