Two Indian Army Personnel Dead In Freak Accident Involving T-90 Tank; Court Of Inquiry Ordered

Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO lost their lives on Friday, October 7 after a barrel of the tank exploded during a field exercise, Indian Army officials said. The barrel burst happened in a T90 tank in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi.

Apart from the other two, another army personnel was seriously injured in the Jhansi tank accident.

"Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," Indian Army officials said.

Meanwhile, according to the Northeast Now report, the deceased Army men have been identified as Sumer Singh from Bagaria in Rajasthan and Sukanta Mondal from West Bengal. While the one injured has been identified as Pradeep Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Khalilabad.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a barrel of a T-90 tank has exploded, in January 2019, a soldier was killed when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training in the Mahajan ranges in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

Also, earlier in 2019, the barrel of a T-90 battle tank exploded in Jaisalmer's Pokhran field firing range during a tank firing practice session. In that explosion, no lives were taken, however, the reason behind the explosion was also not revealed.