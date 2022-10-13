Two Held For Assaulting Transgenders, Chopping-Off Their Hair In Tamil Nadu | Watch

A SHOCKING incident took place when two transgender women were assaulted by two men in Thoothukudi area of Tamil Nadu. The police arrested the accused after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms.

The video was initially shared by transgender rights activist Grace Banu who asked the police to take immediate action against the goons. "Couple of trans women attacked by these goons. Break your silence," Banu tweeted along with the video.

In the small clip of nearly 19 seconds, a man can be seen chopping off the hair of one of the transgender women. He chopped off the hair using the blade and then threw it away. The woman also has a bruised eye that is clearly visible in the video.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Banu mentioned that people belonging to the transgender community face discrimination adding that this is more common in villages than in metropolitan cities. “Every day our community members face discrimination. This incident is another example. The video showed how brutally these two trans women were attacked. I have been saying this for a long time, the transgenders in villages face more threats than those in other metropolitan cities. Our organisation, Trans Rights Now Collective, is working towards providing them more security," Banu was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

She further added that two transgender women had gone begging on October 7 when two men stopped them, took them to the forest and harassed them.

“The men even took their money. The trans women were beaten so badly that they had to go to a hospital for treatment. These men had followed them and threatened them not to lodge any complaint or else they would kill them. They even threatened these transgender women’s families. In fear of these men, who frequently abuse and threaten the transgenders in their locality, both victims came to Chennai to seek assistance. They are mentally disturbed. We are providing counselling and other required help for them, ” Banu added.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, L.Balaji Saravanan, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police informed that a case has been registered against two men and they have been arrested.

The two accused involved in the incident were arrested — L.Balaji Saravanan (@LBalajiSaravan) October 13, 2022

Reportedly, the accused were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation, and also under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.