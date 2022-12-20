Two Found Dead In Gurugram Club, Police Suspect Death Due To Suffocation By Angithi Smoke

A MAN and a woman died under mysterious circumstances at a club in Gurugram's high-profile DLF Phase 3 area, the police said, on Monday. Two other women found unconscious in another were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition, the police said.

According to police, the male deceased was identified as Sanjeev Joshi, while the identity of the female deceased could not be ascertained. Police have been suspecting that man and woman died due to suffocation after inhaling smoke. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

As per the official, Joshi visited the club near the golf course on Sunday night with his three female friends. They ordered food and celebrated his birthday inside a room. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said that Joshi stayed the night at the club along with his female friends.

"On Monday evening, the club staff found Joshi and the three women unconscious. All four of them were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Joshi and one of his female friends dead, while the other two have been admitted to a hospital," ACP Vikas Kaushik, as quoted by ANI said.

During the investigation, police recovered an angithi (brazier) kept inside the room and suspect that Joshi and his female friend died after inhaling toxic smoke from it.

"They slept while keeping the angithi inside the room at a club. We are not sure about the exact reason behind their death, and things will be clear only after the investigation," said ACP Kaushik, while adding that there has been no foul play found in the initial investigation," he said.

Further probe into the incident is on.