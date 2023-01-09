Two Drunk Passengers Create Ruckus Onboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo Flight, Arrested

IndiGo had informed ATC before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor. (ANI photo)

Two passengers were arrested at Patna airport on Monday after they created ruckus onboard an IndiGo flight. The passengers had reportedly consumed liquor aboard the flight and were in an inebriated condition.

The arrests were made by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager, ANI quoted Patna Airport SHO as saying.

IndiGo had informed ATC before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor. After landing, the airlines filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol onboard with passengers.