Two Detained For Demanding Vidarbha State During Eknath Shinde's Address In Wardha | Watch

TWO PEOPLE have been detained after they raised slogans demanding for Vidarbha state during the Literary conference program in Wardha on Friday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister was addressing a gathering.

A video of the incident, shared by the news agency ANI, has also gone viral on social media where police can be seen removing them from the area where the event was organised. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde can also be seen speaking at the event.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two people raised slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of Vidarbha state, during the Literary Conference program in Wardha.



Police detained both of them. pic.twitter.com/4yvto3yapi — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The incident took place during the inauguration of 'Three Tesla MRI' at Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital, Wardha.