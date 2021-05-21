New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chandigarh’s DM announced a two-day weekend curfew in the city starting from May 22 to May 24. As per District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar, curfew's timing will be from 5 am on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.

News agency ANI's tweet confirmed the new saying, "Chandigarh administration announces weekend Corona curfew from 5 am on Saturday (22nd May) to 5 am on Monday (24th May)."

The decision was taken by the government to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. Meanwhile, talking about what's open and what will remain close:

  • All essential shops like grocery stores, medical stores etc will remain open for home delivery until 2 pm. 
  • Manufacturing units allowed to be functional but only if they seek permissions and grant ID cards to their employees for movement.

  • As per the order, no curbs on the interstate movement of goods. 

  • People who are exempted from the curfew are: emergency service providers, municipal service personnel, military, police, CAPF personnel in uniform, telecom and internet service providers, people engaged in banking services, government employees, media personnel. 

  • Interstate travelling will be allowed after verification. 

  • Services which will remain functional are: medical provisions, nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, pharmaceutical research labs, ATMs, dispensaries, chemists, shops selling medical equipment, clinics, will continue working, and more. 

  • Restaurants and food joints are allowed to keep their home delivery services functional until 9 pm. 

  • Pregnant women and other patients will be allowed to move.

  • Weddings that have been permitted by the sub-divisional magistrate concerned can take place with 20 guests at max, while, funerals are not allowed to have more than 10 people.  

  • Passengers who are returning from airports and ISBT bus stand are allowed to move.  

  • Those who are taking exams and the ones who are on exam duties will be allowed to travel with a valid ID card. 

  • Vaccination centres will be functional. 

