Chandigarh COVID Restrictions: Two-day weekend curfew in city from May 22, here's what you should know
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chandigarh’s DM announced a two-day weekend curfew in the city starting from May 22 to May 24. As per District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar, curfew's timing will be from 5 am on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.
News agency ANI's tweet confirmed the new saying, "Chandigarh administration announces weekend Corona curfew from 5 am on Saturday (22nd May) to 5 am on Monday (24th May)."
Chandigarh administration announces weekend Corona curfew from 5 am on Saturday (22nd May) to 5 am on Monday (24th May). pic.twitter.com/vYnU7z6AYB— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
The decision was taken by the government to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. Meanwhile, talking about what's open and what will remain close:
- All essential shops like grocery stores, medical stores etc will remain open for home delivery until 2 pm.
- Manufacturing units allowed to be functional but only if they seek permissions and grant ID cards to their employees for movement.
As per the order, no curbs on the interstate movement of goods.
People who are exempted from the curfew are: emergency service providers, municipal service personnel, military, police, CAPF personnel in uniform, telecom and internet service providers, people engaged in banking services, government employees, media personnel.
Interstate travelling will be allowed after verification.
Services which will remain functional are: medical provisions, nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, pharmaceutical research labs, ATMs, dispensaries, chemists, shops selling medical equipment, clinics, will continue working, and more.
Restaurants and food joints are allowed to keep their home delivery services functional until 9 pm.
Pregnant women and other patients will be allowed to move.
Weddings that have been permitted by the sub-divisional magistrate concerned can take place with 20 guests at max, while, funerals are not allowed to have more than 10 people.
Passengers who are returning from airports and ISBT bus stand are allowed to move.
Those who are taking exams and the ones who are on exam duties will be allowed to travel with a valid ID card.
Vaccination centres will be functional.
