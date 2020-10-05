Two CRPF jawans were killed after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass on the outskirts of Srinagar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least two CRPF jawans were killed and three injured after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass on the outskirts of Srinagar. All the CRPF personnels were immediately rushed to the district hospital where two of the critically injured jawans succumbed to injuries.

The terrorists targetted the troops of CRPF 11O batallion along when they were carrying out ROP at 1250 hours on National Highway near Pampore, a statement released by the Indian Army read. Meanwile, the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha