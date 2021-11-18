Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa District Excise Office on Thursday announced that alcohol will be sold at the liquor stores to only those people who have received both doses of COVID vaccine. The District Excise Office issued a notification in this regard.

The issued notification states that all the 55 local and 19 branded liquor stores in the district are only allowed to sell alcohol to people who are vaccinated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This decision was taken after an administrative meeting. The step has been taken to curb the COVID-19 cases in the district.

Alcohol will be sold at the liquor stores to only those people who have received both doses of COVID vaccine: Khandwa District Excise Officer #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CoCqiITgsN — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

This is not the first time that vaccination has been made mandatory for buying alcohol. Earlier, in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district liquor stores started to sell liquor only to people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 and produce certificates.

"We are selling liquor only after checking the COVID vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper said as reported by news agency ANI. A sign outside his store read, "Liquor will only be available to those who have been vaccinated (against COVID-19)".

When asked about instructions to stores regarding the same, District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla said that no such order has been issued by the government.

"No such order has been issued. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate might have asked liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated," he said.

Earlier, this year, the state of Tamil Nadu also took the same step to promote the vaccination programme amongst people. In a bid to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the authorities in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris decided that the alcohol will be sold at TASMAC shops only to the vaccinated people (at least with a single dose).

"We are making all efforts to vaccinate everyone with at least one dose of COVID vaccine in Nilgiri. Some people say that they don't want to take vaccines as they want to consume alcohol." said District Collector Divya. "In order to get everyone vaccinated, alcohol will be sold only to people who show proof of taking at least one dose of Covid vaccine," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha