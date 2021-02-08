Two coaches of a passenger train derailed near Chhapra in Bihar on Monday. No casualty or damage has been reported in the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place near Chhapra Kacheri railway station this evening. The coaches which got derailed were vacant. The incident led to disruption in movement of trains on the route for some time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta