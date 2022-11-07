Two Cheetahs At Kuno Hunt Down First Prey Within 24 Hours Of Their Release

A DAY after two male cheetahs were released in Kuno National Park made their first kill, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma was quoted saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Reportedly, the cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Freddie and Elton were the first pair to be released from quarantine on November 5.

An official of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change told ANI on condition of anonymity, "They have received the no objection certificate from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry. Government of India, for quarantine clearance of eight cheetahs which were brought from Namibia on a special plane and introduced by Prime Minister on September 17 at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh."

Reportedly, the cheetahs were not infected with any disease and were healthy, alert, vigilant, active, and taking normal diet, normal Water, and defecation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the cheetahs in India on his birthday this year on September 17.

The release of the two cheetahs came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry for quarantine clearance to be released in a big enclosure.

After getting clearance from the concerned ministry, two male cheetahs were released in an acclimatisation enclosure of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, an official said.

As part of the efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat, they were being brought to India decades after their extinction.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi expressed his delight over the release of cheetahs.

The Prime Minister said that the other cheetahs will be released soon.

PM Modi also shared the videos of the cheetahs from his Twitter handle and said, "Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I'm also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well."

(With inputs from ANI)