Two Charred Skeletons Found In Haryana’s Bhiwani, Cops Suspect Cow Vigilantism; Bodies Sent For DNA Test

CHARRED skeletons of two men were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, on Thursday, in a Bolero car. Families of two men - Nasir and Junaid - have identified the vehicle and alleged that they were kidnapped by cow vigilantes from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday. A DNA test will be conducted to ascertain if the skeletons are of Nasir and Junaid, cops said.

Based on the complaint of the families, Rajasthan police has registered a kidnapping case against five cow vigilantes allegedly involved in the case. Nasir was 25 years old and Junaid was 35.

Also Watch:

"Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8 am. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu DSP Jagat Singh More was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members. After post-mortem and DNA analyses, their identification will be verified," Bharatpur Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava said, according to report by NDTV.

Both the families - of Nasir and Junaid - claimed that the owner of the Bolero car, in which the bodies were found, was known to the two men. The five men who are named in the First Information Report are Lokesh, Rinku Saini, Srikant, and Monu Manesar.

There were five cases of cow smuggling registered against Junaid whereas Nasir had no criminal record. The police have said that they are probing if there is any involvment of cow vigilantes in the matter.

One of the accused Monu Manesar is a member of the conservative organisation Bajrang Dal, according to the family. Srivastva also said that the families had filed two separate missing complaints with Gopalpur Police Station in Bharatpur. When the cops started looking for them, their phones were switched off.

“We started looking for them & were told that they were in a bolero car and were violently assaulted & kidnapped,” Srivastva said. “The same bolero car was found in burnt condition in Loharu, Bhiwani district in Haryana. Two burnt bodies were also found. Their identification would be done only after DNA analysis,” he added.

(With agency inputs)