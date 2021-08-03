The ambush took place around 6:30 AM in the Dhalai district of the state the border security force said. The soldiers killed in the attack included Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura news agency Press Trust of India reported. The BSF personnel were killed when their patrol was ambushed by NLFT militants.

The ambush took place around 6:30 AM in the Dhalai district of the state the border security force said. The soldiers killed in the attack included Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar.

The ambush was followed by retaliation by the troops that took place near the R C Nath border post. It is under the Chawmanu police station area of the district in the Panisagar sector. The Dhalai district is about 94 km from the state capital Agartala and it borders Bangladesh on the northern and southern sides.

"During the fierce encounter, Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and lost their lives ...as per the bloodstains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries," a BSF spokesperson said as quoted by Press Trust of India. The BSF spokesperson also said that both the martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries.

Currently, a "massive" search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants the spokesperson informed. The militants have taken away the weapons of the two slain soldiers.

For the unversed, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation. It has an estimated 550 to 850 members. The aim of the organisation is to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state. It is also is an active participant in the Insurgency in Northeast India. Currently, NLFT is named as a terrorist organisation in India.

