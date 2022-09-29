Two Blasts In J-K's Udhampur Within Few Hours Spark Worries, Two Injured; NIA Team Rushes To Spot

TWO people were injured after two explosions were reported in Jammu and Kashmir within a time span of 24 hours. While one incident of the blast was reported from Domail Chowk on Wednesday night, the other occurred at bus stand in Udhampur city on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the second blast that took place at around 5: 30 AM on Thursday left the bus damaged and blew away the roof and backside of the bus. However, no injury was reported following the incident.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the bus had come from Basantgarh in the Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was supposed to leave for Basantgarh in the morning. While speaking about the incident, DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudary mentioned that two to three buses have been damaged in the blasts.

"The nature of explosives and other things are under investigation. It needs a detailed probe," he was quoted saying by PTI.

Officials also mentioned that all vehicles that left the bus stand before the blast took place in the morning, will be checked before they resume services.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a similar explosion injured two people.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh arrives at the Udhampur bus stand where the second blast had happened.



"Investigation is being done. It seems (the blast) has been done with a timer," he says



Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur pic.twitter.com/na0df5PRPj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

"The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours," the police said, as quoted by the news agency IANS.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of the explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, and the window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The case is expected to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team who will be taking charge of all the documents regarding the blast from the local police.

This came days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir. shah was supposed to start his three-day visit on September 30, 2022, and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled on Wednesday and he will now reach Jammu and Kashmir on October 4, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)