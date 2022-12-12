Two Bengaluru Cops Who Made Couple Pay Fine For Late-Night Walk Suspended

TWO police personnel of Sampigehalli Police Station were suspended who allegedly harassed a couple and made them pay a fine of Rs 1,000 over their late-night walk on the road in Bengaluru on Friday night, the Bengaluru city police tweeted on Sunday.

However, the Bengaluru city police took quick action in the matter. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Bengaluru city police wrote, "Two police personnel from Sampigehalli police station responsible for the incident have been identified and suspended and departmental action has been initiated. Will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff," said a tweet by Bengaluru city police."

On Friday night, a Banglore resident named Karthik Patri shared a long thread about an incident that left him and his wife shocked. The tweet went viral which prompted the Bengaluru police to take action.

Patri, in his tweet, said that he and his wife were making their way back home after attending a friend's cake-cutting ceremony. He continued, they (a couple) were stopped by a pink Hoysala patrol van while they were a few metres away from the entrance gate of their society behind the Manyata Tech park entrance gate, he added.

We were a few metres away from our entrance gate when a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards? (2/15) — Karthik Patri (@Karthik_Patri) December 9, 2022

He said two men in police uniforms asked them to show their ID cards. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards? he asked.

"Anyway, we had nothing on us except our phones and a box of cake. Luckily, we had photos of our Aadhar cards. We promptly showed them to them. To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan," he further stated.

"You are not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm," one of them retorted. Struck by the absurdity of the reason, we persisted: "Is there such a rule? We are unaware about it." "Literate people like you should know about such rules." he shot back," Patri stated.

"We apologised for being ignorant about the rule and assured them of not venturing out at night again. We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded Rs 3,000 as a penalty. Our hearts sunk," he further stated.

Patri also said that they were threatened to be arrested if the demanded amount was not paid. "They showed us pictures of convicts and threatened us of dire consequences if we didn't pay up. I could barely hold my nerve, while my wife was in tears. Perhaps realizing that they had pushed a woman too far and fearing the legal consequences, they changed tack. They said only I would be penalized. The man in the driving seat took me aside and advised that I pay a minimum amount to avoid further trouble. By now I was mentally drained and exhausted, my wife was terribly distressed, and I didn't want the ordeal to prolong even more," he further added.

"I agreed to pay Rs 1,000 and get done with it. The man immediately held up a PayTM QR code, waited for me to scan it and make the payment, and let us go with a stern warning," he added.

Patri raised questions to the Bengaluru City Police and wrote, "My humble questions to the Bengaluru City Police Is this not terrorism, is this not legalized torture? Is this how honest, low-abiding citizens of this land are meant to be treated? If the protectors of law themselves break the law and prey on hapless citizens, whom do we turn to?."