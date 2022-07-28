2 Arrested For BJP Youth Wing Leader's Murder In K'taka; CM Bommai Pitches For 'Yogi Model' Govt

Two days after the brutal murder of BJP youth wing leader, Praveen Nettar, in Dakshin Kannada district, the Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the killing. As per the police, the two men allegedly conspired to kill Nettar, however, the cops are ascertaining the motive behind the killing.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said that the two accused have been identified as Zakir, a 29-year-old man from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare in Dakshin Kannada district.

Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare and took stock of the situation, said that two men are suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), adding that the probe is underway from all angles. "We are investigating those links and also their motives," Kumar said.

ADGP Alok Kumar further said that the two accused were detained for questioning on Wednesday and were arrested today on the basis of the evidence against them. He said that more arrests could be made after interrogating the two accused.

Praveen Nettar, 32, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

The killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that if the situation demands, the "Yogi model" government that exists in Uttar Pradesh will come into force in the southern state to deal with anti-national and communal elements that are trying to create unrest.

"For the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right Chief Minister. Similarly, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too," Bommai said.

Bommai's remarks came amid demands by a section of BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters, who have turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers, calling for a "Yogi model" of governance in Karnataka.

To a question regarding banning organisations like PFI and SDPI, Bommai said it has to be done by the central government, and when the state governments attempted to do it in the past, it was stayed by the courts.

"We have sent required reports and evidence necessary for banning such organisations to the Centre, the process has begun, and at the earliest, you will hear a decision on this from the Centre. The ban has to be done across the country," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)