Twitter Withholds Pakistan Govt Account In India, Cites 'Legal Demand'

THE TWITTER account of the government of Pakistan was withheld in India on Saturday, with the social media giant saying that the decision came in response to a legal demand by the centre.

The Twitter page of the official account displays that the account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

On the basis of the requests received from authorities, Twitter has withheld content that is found to be in violation of the laws.

Earlier, the account was withheld but was reactivated later.

According to Twitter guidelines, the company takes such demands in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

Six Pakistan-based YouTube news stations were among the 16 that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had previously blocked for propagating false information about India's national security, foreign policy, and law and order.

Twitter stated that it "may be necessary to limit access to specific content in a particular jurisdiction from time to time" if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised body."

Such withholdings will only apply to the particular jurisdiction that issued the legitimate legal demand or if it was determined that the content broke local law(s), according to the social media juggernaut.

In June, Twitter in India shut down the government-run accounts of Pakistan's embassies in the UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement today that the action was taken by imposing emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The orders for the move were on August 16. The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers into believing that the news was authentic, as reported by news agency ANI.

Over 100 YouTube channels, 4 Facebook pages, 5 Twitter accounts, and 3 Instagram profiles have been blocked by the central government thus far for propagating hate speech against India.