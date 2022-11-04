Twitter Fires Over 200 Employees In India As Part Of Global Cost-Cutting Measure Under Elon Musk

TWITTER on Friday fired more than 200 employees in India as part of a job cut ordered by the new owner of the microblogging site, Elon Musk, who is looking to make his USD 44 billion acquisition work, reported news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams. According to PTI sources, the entire marketing and communications department in India has been sacked.

Ever since Tesla CEO completed his deal with Twitter, he has been making headlines. Earlier, Musk began his innings at Twitter last week and fired CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source also mentioned that the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

"Everyone will receive an individual email," it said.

The company will temporarily close all offices for the safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

Amid several run-ins with the government in link to the freedom of speech, the company in the email also asked its employees not to share this confidential company information on social media, with press or anywhere else.

He had already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

Earlier on October 30, on being asked by someone on Twitter to identify "the one thing that's most messed-up at Twitter right now," Musk replied, "There seem to be 10 people 'managing' for every one person coding" at Twitter.

The company is reportedly laying off 3,738 people out of its total headcount of 7,500 across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies)