New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff with the Centre over the I-T Rules 2021, social media giant Twitter on Monday removed the verified (blue) badge of Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

However, the micro-blogging website later restored the blue badge of MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. It also said that the name change of Chandrasekhar's handle on Twitter could be the reason behind the removal of his blue badge.

It must be mentioned here that as per the policy of Twitter, if someone changes his or her username, then it may automatically lead to the removal of their verified badge from the micro-blogging website. The user might also lose the verified badge if he or she remains inactive for six continuous months.

Last month, Twitter had also removed verified blue badge from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's personal account. Though the verified badge was restored later, Twitter had blamed the inactivity of the account for over six months for the removal.

"Account inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The badge has been restored," Twitter had said.

Twitter has been at the loggerheads with the Centre over new I-T rules that were enacted in May this year. The Centre has confronted Twitter over deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, despite repeated reminders.

Twitter -- which has an estimated 1.75 crore users in India -- lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

On July 8, Twitter had informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, who is a resident of India, and that it will make an endeavour to fill the regular position within eight weeks as per the new I-T Rules.

It had also said it was in the process of making an appointment to an Indian resident as its interim RGO and it expected to do so on or before July 11 and details would be updated on its 'Help Page' as soon as possible.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma