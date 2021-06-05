To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active. It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a brief removal, social media giant Twitter on Saturday restored the verified blue badge on Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter account. Earlier in the day, Twitter had removed the blue badge from Venkaiah Naidu's personal account citing the inactivity of the account for over six months.

Twitter restores blue verified badge on Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/teAFmg4iVz — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

"Account inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The badge has been restored", the Twitter spokesperson said.

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active. It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

Reacting to the move, BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua also questioned Twitter and termed it an 'assault on the Constitution of India'. "Why did @Twitter @TwitterIndia remove the Bluetick from the handle of Vice President of India Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji? This is an assault of Constitution of India," tweeted Nakhua today.

Meanwhile, the blue badges of some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have also been removed by Twitter today. The leaders whose blue badges have been removed include its joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal. Arun Kumar, Former RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, former joint general secretary Suresh Soni, and current Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande.

The micro-blogging site Twitter has been at loggerheads with the government recently over the new IT rules, which directs any social media intermediary to provide the government with information of the first creator of any post which violates the law and is against the fabric of the constitution of India.

As per Twiter, verification is part of the social media platforms' commitment to serving the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active. The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include Government Companies, brands and non-profit organisation, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and esports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

