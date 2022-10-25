Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes After WhatsApp Faces Outage In India

A DAY after Diwali, Meta-owned WhatsApp faced partial disruption on Tuesday. WhatsApp appears to be down for several users across India as they face problems in sending and receiving messages. Many users have raised issues on Twitter. People are complaining that their messages are not being delivered.

Users on WhatsApp are not able to send or receive messages. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to feature the delivery status. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta Company Spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Downdetector, a website that tracks online glitches across the globe, has shown a sharp rise in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. It has listed thousands of outrage reports by 1 pm.

After the server down and technical glitches on WhatsApp, Netizens took to Twitter and shared funny memes and jokes. Look at some of the memes here:

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022