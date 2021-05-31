I-T Rules 2021: The Delhi High Court also issued a notice to Twitter and the Centre, seeking their stand on a plea that claimed "non-compliance of the rules by it".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered micro-blogging website Twitter to comply with the new I-T rules for digital media "if they have not been stayed". The court also issued a notice to the social media platform and the Centre, seeking their stand on a plea that claimed "non-compliance of the rules by it".

"I am inclined to issue notice, if the rules are there, as long as they are not stayed...they have to follow it. It is very simple, if the rules are there, there is no choice, you have to (comply with it)," observed Justice Rekha Palli, as reported by Bar and Bench.

To this, the Twitter informed the court that it has ppointed a Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) in compliance with the new I-T rules. Appearing for Twitter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya informed that the appointment was done on May 28, adding he will place it on an affidavit.

"Absolutely, there is no question," Poovayya replied, "without a stay, I have to comply".

The new I-T rules, which came into effect on May 26, requires social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram to follow additional due diligence. If a platform refuses to comply with them, then it would lose its intermediary status as per the guidelines.

While Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have agreed to comply with the rules, Twitter has not followed them yet. Earlier, a report by news agency PTI claimed that the micro-blogging website is yet to share the details of the chief compliance officer to the IT Ministry.

Amid the ongoing controvery over the new I-T rules, the Centre has clarified that the guidelines will only protect the social media users and will help in the investigation of "very serious offences" in the country.

"The new Rules are only designed to prevent abuse and misuse of social media. The government welcomes criticism including the right to ask questions. The Rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse and misuse," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma