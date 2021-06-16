According to news agency ANI, quoting government sources, Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream social media platforms that has not adhered to the new laws enacted by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter on Wednesday lost its status as an intermediary platform in India after failing to comply with the new IT rules requiring it to appoint key officers based in the country. This means that instead of being considered just a platform hosting content from various users, Twitter will now be directly editorially responsible for posts published on its platform in the country.

According to the government, if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher – not an intermediary – and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country.

Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream social media platforms that have not adhered to the new IT laws enacted by the government. With this, Twitter becomes the only American platform to have lost the protective shield granted under Section 79 of the IT Act.

Responding to the government's order, the micro-blogging site said that it is keeping the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) apprised of the progress of every step in the process to comply with the new IT rules.

"We're keeping MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & IT) apprised of progress at every step of the process. The interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained&details will be shared with Ministry directly soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with new guidelines", a Twitter spokesperson said as quoted by ANI.

This came a day after the American-based micro-blogging site on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the officials will be shared directly with the IT Ministry soon.

Earlier on June 9, Twitter had written to the government that it is making every effort to comply with new guidelines concerning social media companies and has appointed a nodal contractual person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) on a contractual basis and was in advanced stages of finalising the appointment to the role of a chief compliance officer.

Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had on June 5 said that it had given Twitter one last notice to comply with the new rules concerning social media companies. The ministry said in the letter that the New Intermediary Guideline Rules have become effective from May 26.

Twitter has had several faceoffs with the Indian government over the past months, including during the farmers' protest and later when it tagged political posts of several leaders of the ruling party BJP as "manipulated media", triggering a sharp rebuke from the Centre.

The last flashpoint was the delay in complying with the IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence as well as appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan