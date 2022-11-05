Twitter Layoffs: Over 200 Employees In India Sacked; Musk Warns To 'Name Shame' Advertisers Backing Out

Twitter has started mass layoffs globally with reports saying that over 3,500 people will be sacked. (Reuters Photo)

THE WRATH of new Twitter owner Elon Musk's decision to fire employees was also faced by the social media giant's staff in India with over 200 employees getting fired on Friday as a part of the mass layoffs Musk has ordered in order to make his USD 44 Billion takeover work. According to a report by PTI, the maximum of these layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams with sources saying that the entire marketing and communications team has been sacked.

However, there is no clarity or official word from Twitter on the severance package, if, offered to the sacked employees in India. The severance package is an amount of compensation paid by the company to the employee who leaves because, through no fault of their own, the job to which they were appointed ceases to exist.

The sacked employees also shared tweets after they received the emails about their firing. Check some of the tweets here:

What a journey it has been…7 years…feels like an eternity … a big hug 🤗to Tweeps and partners who made it totally worthwhile…end of an era …Farewells need to be short and sweet💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/B9C4goiPHV — Rachit Uppal (@RachitUppal) November 4, 2022

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

And after 6.5 years, it comes to an end. This timeline is hurting tonight with me … 💔#lovewhereyouworked — Moushmi (@beingmoushmi) November 4, 2022

Almost 9 year run comes to an end today!thanks to the amazing tweeps who made it such a beautiful ride 💙 #lovewhereyouworked https://t.co/EhpmqaesR0 pic.twitter.com/mizmIMvhrW — Soniya Goyal (@goyal_soniya) November 4, 2022

To my tweep family: Be insanely proud of what you have built, scaled and cherished all these years. It’s because of the tweeps who persisted and overcame all odds, that this incredible platform for the world exists and is thriving. 💙 please reach out 💙#lovewhereyouworked — Vrushali C (@vrushalivc) November 4, 2022

What Elon Musk said about the layoffs:

On the layoffs, Musk said that the social media giant has been witnessing a significant revenue drop and blamed activists for pressuring advertisers to pull back. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Elon Musk also threatened to name-shame the advertisers who are backing out from Twitter after the micro-blogging site. While replying to a user on Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Thank you. A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues."

To defend his decision over the mass layoff, Elon Musk said that Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day and that impacted the employees who were given severance packages. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

The world's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday." It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for the safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data. "If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said. The firm is reportedly laying off 3,738 people out of its total headcount of 7,500 across the globe.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.



(With Agencies Inputs)