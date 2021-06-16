The accused were booked over the charges of sharing unverified information and giving it a communal colour to disrupt the peace and harmony and bring differences between the two religious communities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after a video of a man went viral, in which he was thrashed and his beard was chopped off, the Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday night registered an FIR against nine entities including journalists and Twitter India in connection with the incident which took place in Ghaziabad's Loni.

The Ghaziabad police in the FIR noted that there is no communal angle in the incident and the Twitter did nothing to prevent the video from getting viral. The police named Twitter, Twitter Communications India Pvt, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohamed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami" as accused in the FIR.

In the FIR, the Police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

Informing about the incident, the Ghaziabad police said that the accused and the victim know each other for a long time and the scuffle took place after the victim sold an amulet to the accused promising prosperity in his life, however, the accused claimed that it had an adverse effect on his family.

"The victim Abdul Samad Sufi and the accused have known each other for a long time. The victim sold a table (amulet) to the key accused with the promise that it will bring him prosperity but he [Parvesh] complained that it had an adverse effect on his family. When the tabeez did not work, the accused got angry and had beaten the victim," the FIR said.

It further informed that a case in the matter has been filed and Ghaziabad police have arrested the three accused who had trashed the elderly victim. The FIR came after a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

