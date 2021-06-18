The meeting between the panel and Twitter came amid the tensions between the social media giant and the Indian government over Twitter's non-compliance to the new IT rules.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter India officials and representatives of the Ministry of Information Technology will today appear before the Parliamentary Committee of Information and Technology at 4 pm to examine the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and how to prevent misuse of social media platforms.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will hear the views of the social media platform and the also take suggestions of the IT Ministry officials on the subject. The discussion will also emphasise on women's security on social media platforms.

According to a notice of the standing committee meeting on June 18, its agenda is to "hear the views of representatives of Twitter followed by evidence of representatives Electronics Technology on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

The meeting between the panel and Twitter came amid the tensions between the social media giant and the Indian government over Twitter's non-compliance to the new IT rules. The new law makes it mandatory for tech companies in India to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer in the country. All of these officials should be Indian.

Twitter on Wednesday also lost its status as an intermediary in India over its failure to comply with the new IT Rules in the given period of time. The revised Information Technology regulations came into effect on May 26. The government sources also said that Twitter is the only one out of the six major social media platforms that has failed to comply with the new regulations.

