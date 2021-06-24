The Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police on June 21 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on Thursday to get his statement recorded in the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari reportedly approached the Karnataka High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail ahead of his questioning with the Ghaziabad Police which is scheduled to take place today to record his statement in the probe into the circulation of a viral video in which a Muslim man was assaulted and forced allegedly forced to chant Jai Shree Ram by some people.

According to media reports, Maheshwari's anticipatory bail plea came days after he was summoned to the Loni Border Police Station in Ghaziabad for questioning in the matter. However, a police official as quoted by news agency PTI said that he didn't reach on the given time. “He did not reach the police station at the given time and is expected to reach here by noon,” Circle Officer (Loni), Atul Kumar Sonkar, said.

On Monday, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari had accepted the police's invite and said that he will be available for the interrogation through video call. Twitter had also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to make some changes to the notice issued by them. However, the police rejected his offer and asked him to appear in person on June 24 at the Loni Border Police Station.

"The e-mail sent by you dated June 18 has been received. From which it is clear that you are refraining from cooperating in the investigative proceedings. The explanation given by you is not justified in any way," the Ghaziabad Police notice said.

"It is a fact to our knowledge that as the MD of Twitter India, you are the representative of Twitter in India, therefore you are bound by Indian law to cooperate in this investigation. You have the power to decide in the context of India as to which tweet circulated in the country through the handle of Twitter India should be removed in the larger interest of maintaining the security and goodwill of the public and the state," it added

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan